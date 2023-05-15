Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $32,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,701,935. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

