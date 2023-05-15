Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $89.23 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 920,120 shares during the period. United States Steel accounts for about 3.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.57% of United States Steel worth $89,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 78.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,301,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 1,012,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 883,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $12,854,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Insider Activity

United States Steel Stock Performance

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE X traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.50. 2,598,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,537. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

