Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 54,321 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,321 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.15% of Korea Electric Power worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,903. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.