Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 919,874 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 919,874 shares during the quarter. International Seaways comprises approximately 2.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 3.76% of International Seaways worth $68,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in International Seaways by 1.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,023,944. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.3 %

INSW stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $39.03. 195,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,195. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.