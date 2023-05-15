Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 535,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Teekay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 379,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

