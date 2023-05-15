Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises about 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $47,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 208,330 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,397,000.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,115,438.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 136,435 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. 34,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,307. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.