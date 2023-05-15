Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545,203 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises approximately 6.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $156,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $44.69. 769,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

