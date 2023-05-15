Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,141,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,167,838 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $22.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,060. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

