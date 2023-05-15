Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,141,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,167,838 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $22.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,060. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

