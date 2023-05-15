DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.00

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 1582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.86).

DSW Capital Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($63,090.85). Corporate insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

