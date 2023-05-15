DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 163,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DXP Enterprises

Several research firms recently commented on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

