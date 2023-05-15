DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 10,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.
DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
