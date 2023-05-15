DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 10,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.