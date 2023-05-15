Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 453,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,979. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.61. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

