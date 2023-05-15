Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $142.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $125.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,066 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

