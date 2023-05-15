Elequin Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 68,288 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR remained flat at $20.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

