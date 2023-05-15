Elequin Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of AIMBU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (AIMBU)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.