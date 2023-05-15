Elequin Securities LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Douglas Emmett makes up about 0.5% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 115,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

