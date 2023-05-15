Elequin Securities LLC Invests $714,000 in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $4,513,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.