Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. 129,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,109. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

