Elequin Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 21,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LHC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

