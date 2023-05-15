Elequin Securities LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 450,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

