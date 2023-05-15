Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 174423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Featured Articles

