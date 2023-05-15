Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 3.2%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 106,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 657,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Embecta Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,717,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Embecta by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 252,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

