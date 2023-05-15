Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 0.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 570,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.