Energi Price Reaches $0.0934 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $141,771.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,544,719 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

