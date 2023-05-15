Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Capitalization Tops $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006821 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $42,072.36 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

