Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,988 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

