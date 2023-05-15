Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $347,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $201.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

