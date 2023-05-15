Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 176,752 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 17,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 211,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.