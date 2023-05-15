Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,032 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

PLTR opened at $9.19 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,697. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

