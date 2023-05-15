Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

