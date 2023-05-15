Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

