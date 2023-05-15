Evercore ISI Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.16.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

