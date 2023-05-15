Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.33. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 6,482.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 1,500,681 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Everi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Everi by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 367,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.