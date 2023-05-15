Evmos 1-Day Volume Reaches $997,220.72 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $60.61 million and $997,220.72 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

