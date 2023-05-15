Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EIFZF opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.