Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,065 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $113,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,968 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Exelon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 447,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

