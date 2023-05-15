ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of ExlService worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $620,563. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

