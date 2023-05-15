Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec downgraded Exxaro Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

