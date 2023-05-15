Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Eyenovia Stock Down 15.2 %
EYEN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia
Institutional Trading of Eyenovia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 27.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.