Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Eyenovia Stock Down 15.2 %

EYEN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 27.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

