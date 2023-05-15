FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $223.48 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

