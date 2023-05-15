Fei USD 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.43 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.13 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.53 or 0.99997332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93689095 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,649,441.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

