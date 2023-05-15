Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.94 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $203.74 million and $31.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,864,197 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

