Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

FRRPF opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

