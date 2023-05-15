FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 165 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.4 %
AVB stock opened at $182.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
