FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.