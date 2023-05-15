FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $504.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

