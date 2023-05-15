FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.47 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

