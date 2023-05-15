FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.66 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

