FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,622,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

