FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $190.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

